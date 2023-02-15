Breaking News:
Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

 Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi yang akan diujikan dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Pada soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris ini, seluruh materi pembelajaran akan dikemas dalam satu bacaan teks, sehingga lebih sederhana dan lebih berfokus pada penalaran.

Untuk menjawab soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris, calon mahasiswa harus memperbanyak latihan membaca teks bahasa inggris karena soal banyak disajikan dalam bentuk teks.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

 The questions number 1 are based on the following passage.

Measles, a childhood disease, has caused suffering to mankind for thousands of years. However, the search for an effective measles vaccine lasted two hundred years and has finally ended in success. Now, for the first time, measles is a preventable disease. You may ask, ”How is this important to children?” Every year measles kills twice as many Americans as polio does. More children die from measles than from any other common childhood disease. Also complications of some degree occur in about one child out of six. Most complication include pneumonia and ear disorders. Another after-effect of measles-brain damage is less common, but it can have such serious consequence that it deserves special attention. Brain damage due to measles sounds like something far away from our experience. In reality, it is not. Like other injury, damage to the brain can be very slight or very severe. It is quite possible that we have never seen or heard a child who has severe brain damage – the child would either have died or would be in an institution. However, in medical research a relation has been found between measles and such things as behavior problems, personality changes and dulling of metal ability. For example, a child may be bad-tempered or a little slow to learn after he has recovered from measles.

1. One of the important findings of the research on measles is that.....

A. children who have got measles may become difficult to handle because of their behavior.

B. in reality, there are no measles patients who get brain damage.

C. personality changes already occur at the time a child has measles.

D. measles can cause children to become physically handicapped.

E. measles is the first killer of childhood disease in the world

Jawaban: A. children who have got measles may become difficult to handle because of their behavior.

Pembahasan:

