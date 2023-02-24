Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris, Beserta Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com - Tes literasi Bahasa Inggris menjadi salah satu materi dalam Seleksi Nasional Berdasarkan Tes (SNBT) tahun 2023 untuk masuk ke Perguruan Tinggi Negeri.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris dibuat untuk menguji kemampuan bahasa Inggris dimana kemampuan ini berguna untuk mendukung pembelajaran di perguruan tinggi kelak.

Tes Literasi Bahasa Inggris terdiri atas soal berbahasa Inggris sebanyak 20 soal dan dikerjakan dalam waktu 30 menit.

Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

The questions number 1 are based on the following passage

TikTok is often praised for its recommendation system; When the app is set up properly, it becomes one of the best mobile experiences out there. My personal theory is why TikTok is so addicting – everything is so tailored to your interests that it’s hard to put your phone down once you’re connected. But TikTok’s recommendation algorithm still has flaws, which the company notes in a new blog post.

One of the challenges inherent with recommendation engines is that they can unintentionally limit the user experience, sometimes referred to as “cup filters”. It shows that optimizing for personalization and relevance, video streams run the risk of becoming increasingly homogeneous.

Another thing that TikTok takes seriously is not posting harmful content. This is a problem that has plagued YouTube for years. According to TikTok, graphic content such as medical procedures or “legal consumption of controlled substances such as alcohol” may not be recommended because it may be considered “shocking when shown publicly as a recommended video.” As a result, many TikTok creators have uploaded videos more than once or openly said they felt banned for certain content.

1. The writer of the passage intends to…..

A. Inform About The Downsides Of Tiktok’s Recommendation System

B. Illustrate TikTok Users’ Concerns About The App’s Recommendation System

C. Oppose The Idea That Tiktok Has A Sophisticated Recommendation System

D. Warn The Readers About TikTok’s Poor Recommendation System

E. Explain How TikTok Resolves The Recommendation System Issue