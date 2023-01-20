Contoh Soal Literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 Lengkap dengan Pembahasan

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM – Literasi dalam bahasa inggris masuk dalam soal ujian SNBT 2023.

Pada SNBT 2023 para siswa akan mengerjakan soal literasi dalam bahasa inggris untuk mengukur kemampuan penalaran pemecahan masalah.

Berikut adalah contoh soal literasi dalam bahasa inggris SNBT 2023 beserta kunci jawaban dan pembahasannya.

Bacalah narasi berikut ini untuk menjawab pertanyaan nomor 1, 2 dan 3

[Discussion: Competition In Schools should Be Moderated]

• Sunny

School is the place where children start their journey towards a competitive life.

However, it seems like it is high time that school authorities should take some steps to control the competition.

So, should competition be moderated in schools?

• Ardillo_78

A fish and a bird can't compete since they have different strength, and it's the same case with the students.

• Mohades_002

Competition is a part of life, and whether the school or children want it or not, it will always exist.

No one can moderate or control competition.