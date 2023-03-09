5 Contoh Soal SNBT 2023, Materi Literasi Bahasa Inggris Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

Breaking News:
Dalam menyelesaikan soal literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, peserta ujian akan diberikan waktu 30 menit untuk mengerjakan 20 soal.

TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM - Berikut contoh soal tes literasi Bahasa Inggris SNBT 2023 lengkap dengan jawaban serta pembahasannya.

Soal Literasi Bahasa Inggris ini terdiri dari seluruh materi pembelajaran akan dikemas dalam satu bacaan teks, sehingga lebih sederhana dan lebih berfokus pada penalaran.

Dalam menyelesaikan soal literasi dalam Bahasa Inggris, peserta ujian akan diberikan waktu 30 menit untuk mengerjakan 20 soal.

Oleh sebab itu, mahasiswa harus memperbanyak latihan membaca teks bahasa inggris karena soal banyak disajikan dalam bentuk teks.

Contoh soal:

The questions number 1 - 2 are based on the following passage

The United Nations predicts Earth will have to feed another 2.3 billion people by 2050, mostly concentrated in urban centers far from farmland. Conventional agriculture may not be able to meet that demand, but luckily NASA has been working for decades to tackle food production both on Earth and in space. Feeding astronauts during long-term space exploration means stretching resources to grow plants in space—including minimizing water use and energy consumption and eliminating soil.

NASA initially pioneered these techniques on the ground by building the country’s first vertical farm. Inside a decommissioned hypobaric chamber left over from testing the Mercury space capsule, technologists stacked rows of hydroponic trays like bookshelves against the walls. Then systems for lighting, ventilation, and circulating water were added using off-the-shelf parts. Various crops were planted on the stacked trays to test how well they would grow in water and without the benefit of sunlight or open air. This innovative approach to farming created a foundation for the industry of controlled environment agriculture, or CEA.

CEA combines plant science and environmental control to optimize plant growth and maximize efficiency, frequently incorporating vertical growth structures. Technology enables the filtering of contaminants from crop water and delivers precise nutrient balances. Artificial lighting provides only the necessary wavelengths at the right time, intensity, and duration, while environmental controls maintain ideal temperature and humidity. This approach could help feed burgeoning future generations, said Nate Storey, chief science officer at Plenty Unlimited, one of several companies building on NASA’s plant-growth research.

1. It is stated in the passage that.....

A. The world will run out of food by 2050 according to the United Nations.

B. NASA has maximized a farming method requiring a little water.

C. NASA is taking over conventional agriculture to address future food demands.

D. To improve plant development, plant science must be integrated with vertical growth structures.

Contoh Soal SNBT 2023

