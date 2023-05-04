Breaking News:
Bus Rombongan Guru dan Santri Pesantren Gontor Masuk Jurang, 3 Orang Tewas, Ini Daftar Para Korban

Soal Ujian Sekolah

Contoh Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS

Contoh soal ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS pada artikel ini terdiri dari 10 soal pilihan ganda.

Penulis: Rizky Aisyah | Editor: Royandi
zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS
HO
Contoh Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS 

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com.MEDAN – Soal ujian dan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS akan dibahas pada materi belajar Bahasa Inggris berikut ini.

Contoh soal ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP/MTS pada artikel ini terdiri dari 10 soal pilihan ganda.

Berikut contoh soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP/MTS

1. Ica: Do you like watching movies?
Sinta : ………………………..
Ica: What is your favorite movie?
Sinta : My favorite movie is Laskar Pelangi

The suitable expression to complete the dialogue is?

a. I dislike watching movie
b. I love watching movies
c. It’s not my favorite one
d. I hate watching movie

2. There is something in the pencil case. It is made of wood. We use it to write. It is a ....
A. pen
B. book
C. eraser
D. pencil

3. Adit: Doni, what is wrong with you? You look very …..
Doni : I am not happy with my test score. I think I have studied very hard, but the
score is very disappointing.
Adit: I am really sorry to hear that.

From the dialogue, we conclude that Doni is very ….
a. upset
b. delighted
c. diligent
d. intelligent

4. Mrs. Ica always goes to the supermarket. She works to count the price of the buyer’s groceries. She is a …

a. Cashier
b. Doctor
c. Journalist
d. Painter

5. I have never missed any assignments because I.. set reminders.

a. Always
b. Sometimes
c. Seldom
d. Never

6. Dodi: I’m very surprised about the test Chika was cheating when doing the test but she
gets better result than me. This is injustice.
Kuma : You don’t have to be worried. You are the winner when choosing the honest way.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: Tribun Medan
Tags
Tribun Medan
Soal Ujian Sekolah
Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP
Materi Belajar Bahasa Inggris
soal ujian
kunci jawaban
BERITATERKAIT
Contoh-Soal-Ujian-dan-Kunci-Jawaban-SKI-Kelas-9-SMPMTS.jpg

Contoh Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban SKI Kelas 9 SMP/MTS

25 menit lalu

Contoh-Soal-Ujian-dan-Kunci-Jawaban-Matematika-Kelas-9-SMPMTS.jpg

Contoh Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 9 SMP/MTS

1 jam lalu

Soal-Ujian-dan-Kunci-Jawaban-Aqidah-Akhlak-Kelas-9-MTS.jpg

Soal Ujian dan Kunci Jawaban Aqidah Akhlak Kelas 9 MTS

2 jam lalu

  • Review THE FACE SHOP Jeju Aloe Vera Fresh Soothing Gel, 95 Persen Ekstrak Lidah Buaya
    Skincare
    Review THE FACE SHOP Jeju Aloe Vera Fresh Soothing Gel, 95 Persen Ekstrak Lidah Buaya
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hanya Ada Ponsel Flagship
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hanya Ada Ponsel Flagship
    SKINTIFIC 5.5 MEGA BIG SALE Hanya 4 Hari, Ini 4 Rekomendasi Produk yang Wajib Kamu Check Out
    Harbolnas
    SKINTIFIC 5.5 MEGA BIG SALE Hanya 4 Hari, Ini 4 Rekomendasi Produk yang Wajib Kamu Check Out
    5 Rekomendasi Rak Sendok Multifungsi, Tunjang Dapur Rapi dan Penggunaan Lebih Higienis
    Peralatan Dapur
    5 Rekomendasi Rak Sendok Multifungsi, Tunjang Dapur Rapi dan Penggunaan Lebih Higienis
    5 Kumpulan Game Ringan di Android, Tak Memakan Banyak Penyimpanan
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Kumpulan Game Ringan di Android, Tak Memakan Banyak Penyimpanan
    • Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Taruna Tahun 2001 Murah Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Taruna Tahun 2001 Murah Terawat Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Rp57.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Melayani Jasa Renovasi Rumah kota Sidoarjo
    Melayani Jasa Renovasi Rumah kota Sidoarjo
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Jasa Arsitek Renovasi Rumah Sidoarjo : CV Hasta Karya Contractor
    Jasa Arsitek Renovasi Rumah Sidoarjo : CV Hasta Karya Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Mobil Toyota Innova Bekas Tahun 2006 Tipe G Terawat Pajak Panjang Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Mobil Toyota Innova Bekas Tahun 2006 Tipe G Terawat Pajak Panjang Surat Lengkap - Bekasi
    Rp99.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Mobil Bekas Chevrolet Optra Magnum Tahun 2008 LS 1.6 Sehat Surat Lengkap - Tangerang
    Mobil Bekas Chevrolet Optra Magnum Tahun 2008 LS 1.6 Sehat Surat Lengkap - Tangerang
    Rp62.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Mobil Suzuki Ertiga Bekas Tahun 2019 GL Matic Terawat Bebas Laka Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Mobil Suzuki Ertiga Bekas Tahun 2019 GL Matic Terawat Bebas Laka Pajak Hidup - Tangerang
    Rp170.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jasa Kontraktor Bangunan Di Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Jasa Kontraktor Bangunan Di Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar Kota
    Jasa Kontraktor Borongan Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Jasa Kontraktor Borongan Blitar : Rustic Ray
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Tempat PKL/Magang Jurusan RPL/TKJ/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Tempat PKL/Magang Jurusan RPL/TKJ/BDP/PEMASARAN di Tulungagung
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Tempat PKL/Magang di Tulungagung Jurusan RPL/BDP/TKJ/PEMASARAN
    Tempat PKL/Magang di Tulungagung Jurusan RPL/BDP/TKJ/PEMASARAN
    Rp50.001
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Harga Jasa Renovasi Rumah Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Harga Jasa Renovasi Rumah Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Harga Jasa Borongan Renovasi Rumah Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Harga Jasa Borongan Renovasi Rumah Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Mobil Daihatsu Sirion Bekas Tahun 2007 1.3 Matic Sehat Pajak Hidup - Depok
    Mobil Daihatsu Sirion Bekas Tahun 2007 1.3 Matic Sehat Pajak Hidup - Depok
    Rp75.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Jasa Kontraktor Rumah Terbaik Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Jasa Kontraktor Rumah Terbaik Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Jasa Renovasi Rumah Dan Desain Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Jasa Renovasi Rumah Dan Desain Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Jasa Kontraktor Rumah Terbaik Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Jasa Kontraktor Rumah Terbaik Di Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    Kontraktor Jasa Bangun Rumah Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Kontraktor Jasa Bangun Rumah Blitar : Rustic Ray Contractor
    Rp2.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Aceh Barat
    SEWA RENTAL FORKLIFT RAGUNAN, PASAR MINGGU, CIPUTAT, KARANG TENGAH 089518150150
    SEWA RENTAL FORKLIFT RAGUNAN, PASAR MINGGU, CIPUTAT, KARANG TENGAH 089518150150
    Rp1.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Kaveling Tanah Cluster Celebration Town Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Dijual Kaveling Tanah Cluster Celebration Town Grand Wisata - Bekasi
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Aceh Barat
    pusat service antena tv cipinang - pasang antena di jakarta timur
    pusat service antena tv cipinang - pasang antena di jakarta timur
    Rp200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan